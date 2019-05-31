Kolkata: 50-year-old BJP worker killed in Burdwan, party blames Trinamool

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death at Ketugram in East Burdwan district on Thursday. The BJP claimed that Shushil Mondal was its party worker.

According to police, the incident took place in Pandugram village when Mondol was preparing for a BJP victory rally and was heard shouting ‘Jai Shree Ram’, which angered a few Trinamool Congress supporters. This led to a scuffle between them and was then stabbed to death.

Ketugram falls under Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by TMC. However, the BJP got a lead of about 100 votes from Pandugram village.

“Mondal was chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and was putting up BJP flags on a wall when Trinamool Congress supporters attacked him,” said Anil Datta, a BJP East Burdwan district committee member.

Local leaders of Trinamool Congress, however, claimed that they were not responsible for the murder, and added that it was fallout of a personal dispute.

“TMC is not involved, the incident is a result of personal rivalry. BJP is opportunist and blame Trinamool Congress for every death,” said Trinamool Congress leader Swapan Debnath.

Meanwhile, police officials have filed a complaint on the basis of which a case will be filed. Two people have been named in the complaint letter.

“We have received a complaint. No arrest has been made yet,” said a Ketugram police official.

Police said they were making all efforts to trace the accused. The BJP claimed that it was the fifth incident, in which their party workers have been murdered due to political rivalry.