Kolkata: Brothel owner, associate get 10 years in prison

The additional district and sessions court in Kolkata convicted a brothel owner and her associate on charge of sex trafficking Saturday. Both were sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment, the maximum that can be given under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

Sabitri Chakraborty and Monora Bibi alias Yasmin were convicted under section 344 (wrongful confinement for more than ten days), 366A (procuration of a minor girl) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. “This case dates back to a Kolkata Police rescue operation…on November 30, 2012 when the immoral traffic section, detective department Lalbazar, raided a house cum brothel in Kolkata and rescued three victims who were confined in the premises for the purpose of commercial sexual exploitation. During the raid, the police arrested convict Sabitri Chakraborty, to whom the house cum brothel belonged, and convict Monora Bibi, who aided in running the brothel and also procured one of the minor victims from her village,’’ said an official.

All three victims were found to be between 15-18 years of age at the time of rescue. They came from impoverished families situated in North and South 24 Parganas. “They were brought to the house cum brothel run by convict Sabitri Chakraborty on false promises of good jobs and then were forcefully confined and made to entertain customers for commercial sexual exploitation in lieu of money. Of the three survivors, two have testified,’’ the official added.

The court has ordered that both convicts pay a fine of Rs 8,000. In addition, the secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kolkata, was instructed to “make necessary arrangements for compensation of Rs 10,000 each for the two victims who deposed…’’

Shaji Phillip, director (operations) of the International Justice Mission (IJM), an anti-trafficking organisation, said, “It has taken five years for the verdict to come, which is an improvement on earlier cases where sometimes the verdict would be given 7-8 years after filing of the case. This is because of paucity of judges as well as a limited number of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) courts. So this is definitely an improvement. The conviction rate in West Bengal is also improving. There is a 45% conviction rate right now. Maximum penalty of 10 years has also been given. All these are achievements. In the past, it sometimes took so long for the case to come up for trial that very often, the victims move on and don’t turn up for hearings.’’ IJM assisted the state police in this particular case and also provided legal assistance to the victims during trial.

The two minor children of convict Monora Bibi will be sent to Child Welfare Committee for care and protection during this period.

