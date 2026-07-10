Kolkata braces for rainy weekend; yellow alert for South, North Bengal till July 15

Kolkata will experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next few days. (File Photo)

Written by Subhosree Modak

Kolkata is bracing for a sustained spell of inclement weather between July 10 and July 15, as a favourable monsoon trough and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal have triggered widespread rain across the region.

According to the regional meteorological forecast, the state capital will experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next few days. Daily temperatures in Kolkata are expected to hover between a maximum of 32 degree Celsius and a minimum of 26 degree Celsius. Neighbouring areas, including Dumdum, Salt Lake, and Howrah, will follow a similar weather pattern, with Howrah seeing slightly cooler nighttime minimums dropping to 25 degree Celsius during the initial days of the active spell.