Kolkata: 7-year-old boy is Bengal’s first reported Omicron case

West Bengal reported its first case of Omicron Wednesday as a seven-year-old boy tested positive for the variant of the coronavirus in Kolkata.

The child, a resident of Murshidabad, had come to Kolkata via Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi a few days ago with his parents. Both parents have tested negative.

The boy is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Murshidabad district.

The Omicron variant has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant has also been classified as highly transmissible.

On Monday, a woman who returned from the UK had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.

