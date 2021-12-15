Kolkata: 7-year-old boy is Bengal’s first reported Omicron case

Updated: December 15, 2021 4:15:47 pm
West Bengal reported its first case of Omicron Wednesday as a seven-year-old boy tested positive for the variant of the coronavirus in Kolkata.
The child, a resident of Murshidabad, had come to Kolkata via Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi a few days ago with his parents. Both parents have tested negative.
The boy is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Murshidabad district.
The Omicron variant has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant has also been classified as highly transmissible.
On Monday, a woman who returned from the UK had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.
This is a developing story.
