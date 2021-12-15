scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Kolkata: 7-year-old boy is Bengal’s first reported Omicron case

The child, a resident of Murshidabad, had come to Kolkata via Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi a few days ago with his parents.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: December 15, 2021 4:15:47 pm
OmicronThe Omicron variant has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. (File)

West Bengal reported its first case of Omicron Wednesday as a seven-year-old boy tested positive for the variant of the coronavirus in Kolkata.

The child, a resident of Murshidabad, had come to Kolkata via Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi a few days ago with his parents. Both parents have tested negative.

The boy is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Murshidabad district.

The Omicron variant has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant has also been classified as highly transmissible.

On Monday, a woman who returned from the UK had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.

This is a developing story.

