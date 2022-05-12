Houses develop crack in Kolkata’s Bowbazar amid metro construction, residents evacuated

Several houses in Kolkata’s congested Bowbazar area developed cracks amid construction by the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) late Wednesday, forcing families to leave the buildings and take shelter in a local hotel, according to the police.

The incident, the second in nearly two years, came to light at around 9:45 pm on Wednesday when many came out of their houses. Notably, the 16.6-km-long East-West corridor, connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, is under construction in Bowbazar.

Kolkata police officials, a team of disaster management, and leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited the spot at Durga Pithuri Lane.

“They are mostly old structured houses, soil isn’t getting settled here. Whether it is safe to keep these buildings are being examined. Our DG building is here. Later, a meeting will be held. An expert committee is working on the options available,” said state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim who visited the spot. “The incident has taken place a second time. They (KMRCL) had said they take the engineering responsibility but they didn’t. Of course, the loopholes are from their side,” added Hakim, who is also the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Local Trinamool MLA Nayna Bandopadhyay also visited the spot and spoke to the locals. Bandopadhyay shifted all the women to a nearby hotel.

“People have been safely evacuated and taken to better places. All assessment is being done,” said Vineet Goyal, Kolkata police commissioner, after examining the spot.

A similar incident had taken place in 2019. More than 500 people were evacuated from several buildings in Bowbazar after they developed cracks during East-West Metro’s tunnel-boring work on August 31. The affected residents were moved to hotels at the expense of Kolkata Metro.

Reports said then that the machine boring the tunnel through which Howrah Maidan-bound trains would run apparently hit a sand aquifer, an underground layer of water-bearing sand, resulting in a massive settlement that caused the damage.