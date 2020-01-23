Kolkata book fair to take green steps

The 44th International Kolkata Book Fair will begin on January 29 at Central Park, Salt Lake. (Express photo) The 44th International Kolkata Book Fair will begin on January 29 at Central Park, Salt Lake. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev will inaugurate the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair on January 29 at Central Park, Salt Lake. The annual fair, which will be held from January 29 to February 9, will host about 600 books stalls and 200 little magazine kiosks. This year, Russia has been chosen as the focal theme country for the book fair.

Two main halls in the book fair have been named after author Nabaneeta Dev Sen and playwright Girish Karnad who passed away last year.

President of Publishers and Booksellers Guild, Tridib Chatterjee, said several measures have been adopted to turn the book fair into an eco-friendly event.

“There will a be cycle stand outside the fair to promote eco-friendly environment around the fair. In two stalls of Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), use of electric vehicles and electric cooking systems will be promoted. We are also taking measures to stop the usage of plastic in the fair. The state urban development department will soon announce more such measures to make it an eco-friendly book fair,” Chatterjee during a news conference.

The book fair authorities have also identified five old-age homes where books will be donated to create libraries. “We are trying to earmark how many Hindi, Bengali and English readers are there. Once we get to know about it, we will donate books to those homes. For the first time we have taken such an initiative,” said guild general secretary Sudhangshu Dey.

