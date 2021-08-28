Kolkata: Bombs hurled, shots fired outside TMC office in Kamarhati, 6 injured

At least six persons were injured after bombs were hurled and shots fired outside a party office of the ruling Trinamool Congress in Kamarhati where a ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp had been organised.

According to police sources, some work related to filling up a form for a government project was going on at the door of the party office on Thursday night when seven to eight miscreants threw countrymade bombs and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

A case has been filed and two persons have already been arrested in connection with this incident, police said.

The incident took place at a stone’s throw distance from the nearest police outpost. An eyewitness, however, said there were two attackers who came on a motorbike, lobbing countrymade explosives at the party office and opening fire, while work related to the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp was underway. The incident took place around 8 pm on Thursday.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reached the spot after getting word of the incident.

The injured were taken to the government-run Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital.

While saying that such incidents have become an everyday affair, the eyewitness said, “All of a sudden, on Thursday, the miscreants came on a bike, fired randomly and left. We were here to submit the form for a government scheme. A few people were injured.”

BJP leader and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh blamed the incident on infighting within the Trinamool Congress.

“The BJP has minimal presence in Kamarhati. There is a fight between two groups aligned to Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra. The BJP has nothing to do with the incident,” he said.

Local Trinamool leaders refused to speak about the incident.

Part of the state’s initiative to take government services and schemes to the doorstep of citizens, ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps have been opened across the state and will be on till September 15. The camps will enable citizens to seek information and sign up for 18 government schemes, including ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, ‘Swastha Sathi’, ‘Khadya Sathi’, caste certificates, ‘Sikshasree’ and ‘Kanyashree’, among others.