Sunday, September 09, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Kolkata: Body found near Forward Bloc headquarters

Sources said the person might have died around five days ago.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: September 10, 2018 1:01:20 am
The decomposed body of an unidentified male was found near the state Forward Bloc headquarters in central Kolkata Sunday. The body was recovered from a lane adjacent to the boundary wall of the party’s office. “The body was discovered by a sweeper on the back side of the office building, close to the boundary wall. As soon as the sweeper raised an alarm, those present at the party office informed the police and the body was taken for post-mortem,” the officer added.

Sources said the person might have died around five days ago. Forward Block leader H A Sairani said, “It seems somebody dumped the body on the premises, which is adjacent to the thoroughfare.”

