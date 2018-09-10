Follow Us:
Kolkata: BJP’s youth wing to hit the streets over ‘infiltration’

Party would be organising rallies as well as meetings to “put pressure on the state government to put an end to infiltration in the state, says BJP’s youth wing president Debjit Sarkar.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: September 10, 2018 12:42:55 am

The state BJP’s youth wing is planning to hit the streets to protest against “infiltration”, its president Debjit Sarkar said Sunday. Sarkar said that the party would be organising rallies as well as meetings to “put pressure on the state government to put an end to infiltration in the state”.

“Infiltration is one of the major problems the country is facing today. The state government here is supporting such infiltration. We have decided to hit the streets against this,” Sarkar added.

“Districts such as North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda witness the entry of a large number of infiltrators from Bangladesh and the administration is doing nothing to check it. This is jeopardising the relations of both countries,” he claimed.

