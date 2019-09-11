Kolkata: BJP worker’s family says police shifted body without informing them, files complaint

The family of a BJP worker, who succumbed to bullet injuries at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday evening, has lodged a complaint with police, alleging that policemen removed his body from NRS Medical College and Hospital — where it was taken for a post-mortem — and sent it to a morgue in Bolpur in his home district Birbhum on Monday night without informing them. A similar complaint has also been filed with the NRS hospital.

Swarup Gorai, 35, was shot at allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers at his house in Nanoor in Birbhum district on Friday, after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

The BJP and Gorai’s family had earlier wanted to take the body to the state party headquarters in Kolkata, saying that it was his “last wish” and had also planned to move the High Court against the police decision to send the body to Bolpur instead.

“We did not want to take the body yesterday (Monday) to our home (in Nanoor) since we feared that it could trigger violence in the area. Instead, we had planned to take the body to the BJP headquarters (in Kolkata) since he was a party worker and it was his last wish, too. Police, however, did not allow us to take the body to party headquarters. We had informed the authorities that we would take the body today (Tuesday) morning. But, the body is not here. I heard the police took it to Birbhum. Why did the police steal the body like thieves? We have no trust in police,” said Gorai’s wife, Cheena.

While NRS hospital said that they were not aware of the police taking away the body to Bolpur, they have sent the complaint, lodged by Gorai’s family, to the higher-ups.

“The family members of Gorai and BJP leaders came to me and complained that the body has been taken out of the morgue without their permission. They have lodged a formal complaint and I have forwarded it to my higher-ups,” Dwaipayan Biswas, Deputy Superintendent of NRS hospital, said.

Meanwhile, Birbum police have posted a notice at Gorai’s home in Nanoor, asking the family to collect the body from Bolpur Super Speciality Hospital.

BJP workers, on the other hand, sat on a dharna and blocked roads near the office of Superintendent of Police in Bolpur, alleging that the police were not allowing them to take the body from the Bolpur hospital morgue.

Around 9 pm, the blockade was lifted after family members spoke to police.

“We are mulling all legal action against the police and will shortly approach the courts,” said BJP leader Debjit Sarkar.

“A section of policemen are working for the ruling TMC. Murders are taking place every day. Leave alone political workers, the common man is not safe here,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, adding that the law and order has completely broken down in the state.

The Trinamool Congress, however, dismissed the charges, saying that the BJP was trying to make an issue out of a non-issue.

“Police are doing their job. They (BJP) have won a few seats, but not West Bengal,” said TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.