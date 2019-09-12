Kolkata: BJP worker’s family demands CBI probe

The family of Swarup Gorai, the 35-year-old BJP worker who was killed allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers at his home in Nanoor, has demanded a CBI probe into the murder.

Gorai’s wife, Cheena, and his father, Bhuvan, said on Wednesday said that they have no faith in the state police and want the central probe agency to investigate into the Friday night attack that led to the BJP worker’s death.

“The government must provide me a job. Otherwise, how will I be able to look after myself and three of our children,” said Swarup’s wife, Cheena.

Meanwhile, Gorai was cremated at his native place, Nanoor in Birbhum district.

After Gorai succumbed to his injuries at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday, the BJP had wanted to take the body to the party headquarters in the city and hold a procession. But the police denied them the permission and shifted the body to Bolpur, where it was handed over to the family.

“Police have pressured the family so that no procession is taken out with the body. The family abided by what the police said. Now, we have to see how swiftly the police arrest those who are named in the FIR,” said BJP’s Birbhum district president Shyamapada Mondal.

Gorai’s wife had earlier filed two complaints — one with the NRS hospital authorities in Kolkata where the post-mortem was conducted and another with the Entally police station — for giving away the body to the police without her permission.