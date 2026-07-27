BJP’s Tiranga Yatra sees sea of supporters in Kolkata; party leaders, workers join in

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday organised two simultaneous ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in Kolkata, in a show of strength to counter the massive students’ protest that rocked Central Kolkata last Friday.

The two rallies — one from Sealdah to Esplanade, the same route as Friday’s protest march, and the other from Golpark to Jadavpur — saw a sea of BJP supporters, leaders and workers, with Tricolour in hands.

The counter-rally was announced last week by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari after violence erupted in the students’ protest against the NEET paper leak. Police have so far arrested 16 accused in connection with the alleged violence, with the state government using the new anti-goonda law against them. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had also joined the Left student union, SFI-led stir from Sealdah to Esplanade on Friday.

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Party’s show of strength

On Monday, the first march commenced from Sealdah at around 3.30 pm. With the national flag in hands, the rally — led by BJP leaders Tapas Roy, Sajal Ghosh, Shankudeb Panda and Tamoghna Ghosh — headed towards the Esplanade in Central Kolkata.

Seeking strong action against violence at Friday’s protest, BJP MLA Tapas Roy said, “Those who raised anti-national slogans should be arrested.”

Questioning the identity of the perpetrators, BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh asked how the arrested accused could be students. He also accused the CPI(M), Congress and TMC of acting like “cockroaches”. Party workers and supporters also raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some were also seen carrying the PM’s photographs, with “We support PM Modi” written on their placards.

Anti-CJP sentiment was also visible in the rally, with some carrying “Boycott Cockroach Janta Party” banners and insecticide sprays in hands.

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Speaking to the media, Minister Agnimitra Paul said, “The people of Bengal are with Modi-ji, they are with the country. We respect the concerns of our students, but if anti-national elements try to push their agenda and attempt to destabilise the country by misleading our students, we will not allow it. Action will be taken against those who damage government property and attack the media, they will not be spared.”

“If this is truly about the students, then why are slogans related to Article 370 being raised? From the very beginning, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC have been speaking in an anti-national manner. The tone in which China speaks, the tone in which Pakistan speaks, and the tone in which Bangladesh used to speak, Mamata Banerjee is also speaking in a similar tone,” Paul alleged at the rally.

Rittika Singh, who had come to the rally with her friends, said with a Tiranga in her hand, “It is good that we are celebrating Tiranga Yatra. There is a different sort of pride in carrying the National Flag.”

Rajesh Ojha, a party supporter from Shyampukur, said, “For me, the nation comes first. You cannot insult the PM and the national flag…that is unacceptable.”

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A Dumdum resident, Piyali Mondal said, “The paper leak is unacceptable, but by violence and protest will it help? The problem has to be solved. What happened in Delhi and Kolkata is unacceptable; it is a shame.”

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign announced

The new BJP government has decided to hold the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across the state from August 9 to 15. As per a notification issued by the state’s Information and Culture Department, a letter has been sent in this regard by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The government is planning multiple Tiranga rallies, including bike and cycle rallies in collaboration with the students from NSS, NCC, NYKS, Scouts, youth clubs and various civil society organisations. Schools and educational institutions would be encouraged to decorate campus walls with tricolour artwork and Vande Mataram, besides organising competitions and events on the freedom struggle and patriotism. Besides, tricolour-themed lighting will be unveiled in government offices, heritage buildings, public places, bus terminuses, ferry piers and market areas during this campaign.

Every household, commercial establishment and other institution would also be encouraged to hoist the National Flag during the programme as per the Flag Code of India, 2023.

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As per the notification, people will also be encouraged to take pictures with the Tricolor and upload them on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ portal as well as their social media profile display pictures (DPs).

Arrangements will also be made to distribute national flags across the state, for which the state government will disburse Rs 1 lakh each to every district administration and municipal corporation, Rs 50,000 each to the sub-divisions, and Rs 20,000 each to blocks and municipalities. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has also been allocated 1.5 lakh nations flags.