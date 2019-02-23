Kolkata: BJP seeks CBI probe into ex-IPS officer’s death

The BJP on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of a retired IPS officer after a letter purportedly written by him went viral on social media. In it, he accused a section of the state administration of harassing him.

Gaurab Chandra Dutta who retired at Inspector General rank, was found dead with his wrist slit on February 19. He had been on “compulsory waiting” following departmental proceedings against him in two cases. After a letter he purportedly wrote began doing the rounds on social media, his wife said that he had written it in February.

The state police has denied the allegations and referred to Dutta’s death as “unnatural” and “shocking”.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Kolkata, party state chief Dilip Ghosh said, “In his suicide letter, he has written that he was forced to take his life…This proves that IPS officers and other police officers are working under pressure. We want a CBI probe into this…”

“It was an unnatural death. Investigation has been initiated,” said Amit Javalgi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) of Bidhannagar Commissionerate.

The police also released a statement on Twitter about the proceedings that had been initiated against Dutta.

“…it is being informed that Dutta was under suspension from February 2010 to October 2010. A disciplinary proceeding was initiated against him for conduct unbecoming of an officer. On the withdrawal of suspension, he was an officer on compulsory waiting since October 2010. Another DP was initiated against Dutta in May 2012 for gross financial irregularities which was inquired by the State Vigilance Commission. The inquiry is still continuing. Dutta superannuated on 31st December.”

The deceased’s wife, Sreyasi Dutta, told The Indian Express he had been “frustrated” by the proceedings against him. “He tried known doors of administration and other IPS officers to close the cases against him. For 10 years, he had no duty. After retirement in December last year, he was a broken-down man. The letter he wrote is his suicide note. I want the truth to come out,” she said.

In his letter, Dutta alleged he was being harassed and wanted the government to drop cases related to disciplinary proceedings which were initiated against him in connection with a financial irregularity.