Kolkata: BJP moves Calcutta High Court with fresh prayer to hold ‘rath yatra’

The BJP on Monday filed a writ petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging the Mamata Banerjee government’s decision to deny them permission to hold ratha yatras in the state.

The state government in a letter to the BJP on Saturday told them that it would not be able to give them permission to take out rath yatras, styled as Ganatantra Bachao Yatra (Save Democracy Rally). Challenging the decision, the BJP moved the single bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty on Monday. The court will hear the petition on Tuesday.

“Today we moved the Calcutta High Court to challenge the state government’s decision. It will hear it tomorrow (Tuesday). We hope to get justice this time,” said state BJP President Dilip Ghosh.

The party has rescheduled the dates of the rath yatras and now intends to take them out from Cooch Behar, Sagar Islands and Tarapith on December 22, 24 and 26 respectively. The BJP state president also said that a special meeting has been convened by the party’s central leadership with the state BJP leaders in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss future activities in the state.

The party will also hold protest meetings and law violation programmes across the state to mark their protest against the state government’s decision. State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “Padyatras will be taken out in block level. We will not seek permission for such foot marches.”

The party on Monday organised a law violation programme in Hooghly district’s Arambagh.

“Tomorrow we will go to Jhargram to take part in a law violation programme. Similar activities will be held in Barasat, Bongaon, North Dinajpur, Uluberia, Ranaghat, Purulia, Bankura and Alipurduar from December 18 to 21. In January, a big law violation programme will be held in Kolkata,” Basu added.

Meanwhile, an advocate named Ramapada Sarkar filed a PIL at the Calcutta High Court seeking its intervention to stop rath yatras in the state.

Addressing the mediapersons at the state BJP headquarters, Union textile minister Smriti Irani said, “The state government made it very clear that there is no democracy in Bengal when it denied permission to BJP to organise a democratic activity. The matter is sub-judice and we are hopeful that the court will deliver justice.”

Slamming the BJP, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said, “They said they will take out a rath but they have brought a luxury bus from Delhi which has all the facilities of a seven-star hotel. They are describing this bus as a rath, such is their idea of a rath yatra.”