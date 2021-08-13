Kolkata: BJP MLA, others held during stir

August 13, 2021 5:31:03 am
More than 40 BJP workers and a BJP MLA were arrested on Thursday for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions during a protest in Kolkata against the law-and-order situation in the state.
Led by MLA and its president Agnimitra Paul, the state BJP Mahila Morcha gathered outside Bhawani Bhawan for a “law violation programme” against post-poll violence and other crimes.
Kolkata Police stopped them from carrying out their agitation and arrestd 45 party workers, including Paul.
“The state government is using violence as a tool to target BJP workers and their family members. Post-poll violence is continuing unabated in the state. Police are doing nothing. Today, we gave a call for the law violation programme to protest against this,” said Paul after her arrest.
Similar programmes were also held in Bankura, West Midnapore, Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts.
