Kolkata: BJP leaders making inflammatory comments, says Partha Chatterjee

Accusing BJP leaders of making “inflammatory comments”, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee Sunday urged the public to “boycott” the party and its ideologies.

Advertising

“BJP leaders are making big statements from air-conditioned rooms. This is how they are trying to hog the limelight. They don’t speak in favour of the state. They don’t look at the interest of the people here. They only badmouth us and makes inflammatory comments. We would urge the people to boycott the BJP and its ideologies. They do not bring anything on the table and don’t work to develop the state,” Partha said while speaking to reporters at Trinamool Bhawan.

Partha’s comments came after state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said there would be a law and order problem in the state if police continued to stop BJP on behalf of TMC.

“Police here are using all their strength and time to stop BJP. They have just taken up the role of TMC-backed goons. If this continues then there will be a law and order problem here,” Ghosh had said in Birbhum Sunday.

Hitting out at the BJP, the TMC leader said, “Maintaining law and order is not a problem here. Here the policemen are not killed. People are not burnt alive here. We have maintained peace here and they are just trying to disrupt it. They are going to the courts to hold rallies but do not have the guts to go to the people’s court,”

he said.