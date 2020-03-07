Kolkata: BJP installs drop box, urges civic election aspirants to apply

A BJP ticket seeker submits his application in a drop box, in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: Partha Paul) A BJP ticket seeker submits his application in a drop box, in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

The BJP has installed a drop box outside its state party headquarters in central Kolkata, seeking applications of potential candidates for upcoming civic elections in the state, likely to be held in mid-April.

“Common men who are popular in their locality and have a good reputation and want to become a BJP candidate for civic polls are free to sent their biodata for consideration,” said a senior BJP leader.

“The party will evaluate such applications and will take a decision upon finding a good candidate. This drop box will help all those who aspire to become people’s representatives,” he added.

He said the party would install similar boxes outside its district offices as well. Sources in the saffron party said the leadership intends to give preference to applicants with a clean image, and those willing to work for people.

“In a democracy everyone has a right to contest polls,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha. “So, the drop box will allow everyone who wants to contest under our banner get a chance. We will evaluate all biodatas, which come to us, he or she may not be a party worker or leader.”

Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said: “They have stooped so low that now they need to have a drop box. They are not getting candidates to contest and, therefore, the drop box.”

Congress MLA Monoj Chakraborty said the box would never fill up.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.