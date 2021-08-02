Kolkata: BJP holds 1-km ‘marathon’ for athletes despite no police nod

(From left) BJP state president Dilip Ghosh with fellow party MPs Saumitra Khan and Raju Bista at the ‘Cheer4India’ run in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Despite not receiving police permission, the BJP on Sunday organised a rally here to express support for Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics. The Kolkata Police had cited Covid-19 restrictions to deny the party permission to organise the rally.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh led the rally with around 100 Yuva Morcha members, including the youth wing’s state president Saumitra Khan and national secretary Raju Bista, in the Maidan area.

Ghosh told reporters that the the less-than-1 km run in the Maidan area was held to boost the morale of the Indian athletes and express support for them as they bid to win laurels for the country.

“This marathon has nothing to do with politics. This is being done to give moral support to our athletes. We are happy that the police understood our cause and cooperated with us,” said the BJP leader. “Keeping in mind the Covid situation, the event has been planned with only 500 participants,” Ghosh had said on Saturday.

According to the Kolkata Police, no untoward incident took place and the event concluded without any problems.

An officer of Kolkata Police said the event has not been cleared due to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions that disallow large gatherings in the state.