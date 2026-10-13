Red, pink, yellow and orange — Kolkata roads adorn new colours in BJP govt’s first Puja celebrations

From roads and intersections to flyovers and bridges – Kolkata is being adorned with colours of all hues and shades this Puja. Patches of black tarred roads now look like slices of rainbow, with red, pink, yellow and orange lanes, while the city’s busy crossings have turned into floral motifs.

The new BJP government in West Bengal is busy beautifying the Capital. Cabinet Minister Agnimitra Paul was seen on Sunday making alpona, the traditional art of painting the floors and walls with rice flour, at the busy Park Circus Crossing.

“This represents the road of love and brotherhood. This shows the trust people have in us after they brought us to power with a huge mandate,” Paul, who is in charge of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs departments, was heard saying after making the alpona at Park Circus Crossing.