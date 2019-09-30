Kolkata: Biryani chain owner among 14 arrested during gambling raids

Akhtar Parvez, the owner of a famous biryani chain in Kolkata, was among the 14 people arrested during a crackdown by Kolkata Police on poker clubs on Saturday night.

Advertising

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said the Anti-rowdy Squad of the Detective Department conducted simultaneous raids on poker clubs in some posh areas of Kolkata ahead of the commencement of the Puja season, and caught the players red-handed on Saturday.

“At least, 14 persons were arrested from two poker clubs and a large number of gambling material like dices and playing cards were seized, along with some cash,” said Sharma.

As per police, they raided Friends Club located on Camac Street under Shakespeare Sarani police station area and Leo Club on AJC Bose Road under Beniapukur police station area, from where seven persons each were arrested.

Advertising

They seized Rs 94,300 board money from Friends Club, while Rs 90,000 and several poker dices and playing cards from Leo.

Apart from Akhtar Parvez (57), a resident of Karaya and owner of Arsalan biryani chain, Manish Joshi (45) of New Alipore, Pawan Baid (45) of Shyampukur, Joyprakash Changlani (54) of Jadavpur, Manoj Jain (50) of Lake Town, Binoy Kumar Jain (63) of Shakespeare Sarani and Pankaj Mawatwal (29) of Haridevpur were arrested from Friends Club, said a police officer.

On the other hand, Binod Agarwal (54) of Girish Park, Ajay Khemka (50) of Salt Lake, Bishnu Khetan (39) of Lake Town, Ashok Kr Dokania (52) of Behala, Sanjoy Jain (51) of Golabari, Howrah, Arpan Rai (31) of Sikkim and Irfan Ali (30) of Noapara were arrested from the Leo Club.

Those arrested have been booked under section 120B (Criminal conspiracy) and 420 (Cheating) among others of Indian Penal Code and various section of West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act in the respective police stations.

Parvez’s younger son Arsalan was arrested in a road accident case recently, in which two Bangladeshi nationals were killed. Later it was found that his elder son Raghib was driving the car, after which the latter was arrested. Raghib’s uncle Md Humza was also caught for giving shelter to him.