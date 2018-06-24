Kolkata: Biker dies in mishap, pillion rider seriously injured

A biker was killed and his pillion rider seriously injured when the two-wheeler they were riding skidded and rammed into a roadside railing in a south Kolkata area on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred at Lake Gardens area of the city at 6 AM, an official of Charu Market police station said. The youth, who was on the driver’s seat, was declared dead at the nearby M R Bangur hospital while the pillion rider was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, the official said. Eyewitnesses said the biker was riding the two-wheeler at high speed and was being trailed by two other bikes when the mishap occurred. The police said it was being investigated if there were other bikes on the spot at the time of the accident. The biker, the injured pillion rider and the mangled two-wheeler were found when a police team reached the spot soon after the mishap, the officer said.

