Bhangar power grid project: After assurances, protesters ‘likely to allow’ work to resume

Protesters in Bhangar said they will “likely allow” construction of the state government’s power grid project to continue after assurances from the district administration that development work will be completed in a timely manner.

The decision was made after a second meeting on December 31, 2018, between protesters and officials from departments such as health and irrigation. The first meet was called on December 28, a day after protesters stopped the construction of a power sub-station in the area alleging “unfulfilled promises”.

“They assured us all projects will be done per the agreement. They have already chosen a land for cold storage. Officials of health department and CMO were part of the meeting. They assured us the proposal to upgrade the Primary Health Centre has been sent for approval… Since it looks like they are serious about development of the area, we will allow Bhangar project work to continue,” said Mirza Hasan, joint secretary of Jomi, Jibika, Bastutantra O Poribesh Raksha Committee.

The joint secretary elaborated on the work undertaken by the administration, saying, “After the first meeting, work related to construction of concrete roads, street lighting and other basic things were started… Our future course of action depends on their intentions and speed of work.”

“Infrastructure is being developed and various other development projects have been initiated as well,” confirmed a government official.