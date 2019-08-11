Kolkata: Beheaded body of woman found in house, husband absconding

The beheaded body of a 42-year-old woman was recovered from her house in Narendrapur area of South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. The husband of the victim, Krishna Baidya, has gone missing since the murder.

According to police, her husband, Bapi Baidya who is a driver, suspected her of having an extramarital affair and tortured her for money. He has been married thrice. Krishna’s daughter from a previous marriage was the first person to find the body.

“Her daughter revealed that she was supposed to visit her house. When she couldn’t contact her on phone, she rushed to her house. She found her mother’s body in the house and called police,” said a police officer. Her beheaded body was found below the bed. It was taken to a nearby hospital for post mortem. “When and how she was killed will be ascertained after the post mortem report,” said the officer.

“The husband is the prime accused,” said another officer.

Locals told police that for the last 20 to 25 days, Bapi had stayed home to get his car repaired.

“Local residents told us that he would fight with Krishna in this period, but both looked normal the next day. However, none of the locals noticed him when he left home. It is possible that he made her consume something poisonous and than killed her,” the second officer said.