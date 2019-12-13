Kolkata: Beheaded body of elderly woman found in Gariahat

According to police, the woman had three sons, but her elder son is no more. According to police, the woman had three sons, but her elder son is no more.

The beheaded body of a 60-year-old woman was found at her Gariahat residence in South Kolkata on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Urmila Kumari.

“She has been brutally murdered with a sharp weapon. The body has 25 stab wounds in abdomen and legs. The impact of stabbing was such that even some of her organs had come out,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

According to police, they were informed by neighbours after which they reached the spot with a Dog Squad and forensic team. “Jewellery on her person was found to be intact, though there were signs of resistance. The almirah was ransacked, but valuables like a bundle of Rs 200 notes were not stolen,” said a police source.

Sharma said the murder could be for gain or vengeance.

“The woman was alone at her rented house as her two sons were in Siliguri to attend a ceremony. Her granddaughter (daughter of the eldest son) left the house after feeding her around 10.30pm on Wednesday,” Sharma said. Police said she was murdered between 12 and 2:30am. ens

