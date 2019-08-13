Kolkata: Be bold, seek answers on unemployment, CM Banerjee Mamata urges youth

A day after criticising the Central government for the highest unemployment rate in the country in 45 years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged youths to raise questions on growing joblessness.

Advertising

Banerjee also promised her support to youths on the occasion of the International Youth Day.

“Today is International #YouthDay. In #Bangla, we celebrate Youth Day on January 12, Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary. I appeal to the youth, the students & the new generation: be strong and ask for answers. There is no answer to unemployment problems,” she tweeted.

Referring to the Central government data that put West Bengal at the top of the states with highest GDP growth, the chief minister said unemployment in the state has dipped by 45 per cent under her government’s rule.

Advertising

“Our State #Bangla has brought down unemployment by 45%. The GDP growth of #Bangla is highest in the country. My support is always with the youth, students and the new generation. May you be inspired to reach new heights,” she said.

On Sunday, Baneeje had said West Bengal topped the list of states in terms of SGDP, at 12.58 per cent in 2018-19.

“West Bengal achieves No 1 position in the country in growth rate. As per reports of Govt of India, growth rate of West Bengal for the financial year 2018-19 is 12.58%, the highest in India. Our achievement is in sharp contrast to the state of deep recession and complete policy paralysis perpetrated by Central Government leading to significant decline of overall growth rate of the country and highest unemployment in 45 years,” she had written in a Facebook post.

As per the government data, the unemployment rate in the state was at 6.1 per cent in 2018-19