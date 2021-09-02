Banks in West Bengal to operate full-time from Thursday

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said banks in the state would start functioning full-time from Thursday. The usual banking hours are 10 am to 4 pm but in May banking hours were curtailed following the Covid-19 second wave. In subsequent months, the banking hours have been revised several times.

“Banks need to operate full time now. Many new accounts are being opened due to the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme. Therefore, we have decided to allow banks to operate as per the usual schedule,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Centre at an event in Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district, Banerjee alleged Indian industries were under pressure from central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Income Tax Department. “Industry is facing problems, On the one hand, there is Covid, and on the other, there are the agencies,” she said.

Banerjee added, “Some promised to bring back ‘kala dhan [black money]’, but nothing came of it. We promise what we can deliver as it is important to maintain transparency.”

The chief minister also lashed out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who tweeted earlier in the day that on the occasion of “Police Day” he expects all state police officials to uphold the rule of law and act as “human rights warriors”. The governor added, “Politicised police poses threat to democracy and lead to a ‘police state’. Non-partisan stance is fundamental for rule of law and blossoming of democracy.”

Without naming Dhankhar, Banerjee said, “I have seen [the tweet]. I hope the one who is making such a statement will rectify himself. Due to a few unacceptable acts, the entire police force cannot be blamed for it. Let good sense prevail.”

Meanwhile, the chief minister announced investments worth Rs 6,000 crore in Panagarh. “The ethanol making industry has been developed in the state. The investment will be Rs 1,500 crore. Biofuels such as ethanol will be produced in Bengal. Fuel will be made from broken rice. More than 48,000 people will get jobs,” Banerjee added.

The chief minister also said that a data centre industry would be developed in the state. “We will focus on the data industry to build Bengal as a hub for information management and collection. There will be 24,000 jobs in the field of information technology.”

On the Deucha Panchami coal mine, Banerjee said, “The second-largest coal mine in the world will be built here. Rs 15,000 crore will be invested here. Once it is built, there will be no shortage of electricity for the next 100 years. Now, my target is to bring investments and industries to Bengal.”