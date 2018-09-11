Kolkata: Bangladeshi man held with gun, ammunition at airport

Bidhannagar police on Monday arrested a Bangladeshi national from NSCBI airport for allegedly carrying arms and ammunition without valid documents, sources said.

“The apprehended accused namely Md Golam Haider, a Bangladeshi national holding a Bangladesh passport, was caught with 36 rounds of .32 bore ammo,” said an officer.

Sources said the ammunition was recovered from Haider’s checked-in luggage while he was about to travel from Kolkata airport to Dhaka.

“He did not make any declaration about the ammunition nor he produce any valid documents,” said the officer.

Sources said he claimed he came to Kolkata on September 5 from Dhaka along with his wife and her attendant for treatment at R N Tagore Hospital, Kolkata. He also added he had a license bearing No 133/1982 of Siraj Ganj police station in Bangladesh for a revolver. However, he failed to produce the license…”

