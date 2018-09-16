Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata’s Bagri market, 30 fire tenders at spot

Bagri market is one of the busiest retail and wholesale markets in the city (Express photo by Partha Paul) Bagri market is one of the busiest retail and wholesale markets in the city (Express photo by Partha Paul)

A massive fire broke out inside a five-storey building at Kolkata’s Bagri Market late Saturday night. At least 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to contain the fire as it began to spread across the congested market in Canning Street.

No casualties have been reported so far and the area is yet to be fully evacuated.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 2.30 am inside a shop in the building and is rapidly spreading because of the large stock of inflammable articles present inside. A ladder has been brought to reach the top of the building to control the fire, reported PTI. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Read in Bangla

Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, Kolkata Police Commissioner, Fire Brigade Director General and senior police officials are present at the spot and are overlooking the firefighting efforts. “The fire broke out at 2:45 am. We are trying our best but firefighting operation is tough here because of the number of buildings. No injuries have been reported,” Chatterjee said, reported news agency ANI.

Bagri market is one of the busiest retail and wholesale markets in the city.

