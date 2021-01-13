Major fire breaks out in Kolkata’s Bagbazar area, 25 fire tenders at spot

No casualty has been reported so far.

A major fire broke out at a slum in Kolkata’s Bagbazar area on Wednesday evening, the police said. No casualty has been reported so far.

At least 25 fire tenders were pressed into service as the blaze engulfed several houses in the slum on Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women’s College near the Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge. Till late evening, fire engines were engaged in dousing the fire.

Sources said that several houses have been partially and fully damaged in the incident. Locals managed to evacuate a number of people from their houses. A portion of maa Sarada’s house has also been affected in the fire, they said.

The reason behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

Several continuous cylinder explosions were also heard. Locals protested against the police and firefighters as they allege fire engines failed to reach on time.

The blaze engulfed several houses in the slum.

Firefighters reported having troubles accessing the area as the entry points were relatively narrow. The reason behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.