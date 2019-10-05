Toggle Menu
Kolkata: As rain stays away, people throng pandals on Maha Shashtihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/kolkata/kolkata-as-rain-stays-away-people-throng-pandals-on-maha-shashti-6054548/

Kolkata: As rain stays away, people throng pandals on Maha Shashti

Contrary to Met office prediction, there was no rain Friday. So, the crowd grew thicker by evening.

Kolkata rains, Kolkata Maha Sashti, Maha Sashti Kolkata, Kolkata news, City news, Indian Express
Outside a puja pandal in south Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

With the sight of new colourful clothes and the smell of biryani wafting in the air, the much-awaited Maha Shashti kicked off on Friday. Thousands of people thronged the puja pandals across the city to celebrate the carnival that brings the whole state alive.

Contrary to Met office prediction, there was no rain Friday. So, the crowd grew thicker by evening.

CM Mamata Banerjee wished everyone a happy Shashti through her social media accounts. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar too wished the people on this occasion.

“Since 1 October, 2019, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, has been fortunate enough to inaugurate the Puja Pandals at various places,” a Raj Bhawan statement said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android