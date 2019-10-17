Kolkata: As BJP rolls out Gandhi yatra, TMC says ‘gimmick by Godse preachers’

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh launched his party’s ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ from Midnapore on Wednesday. On this occasion, Ghosh took out a rally from Midnapore town to Kharagpur.

Speaking to reporters, the Midnapore MP said, “We want to send the message of peace and non-violence of Gandhi ji to the people. This is really important for the people as the state is witnessing violence every day. Opposition workers are being attacked and people are being killed. This is the right time to take out this yatra.”

According to Ghosh, the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra rallies will cover 6,500 km across the state in 10 days and the administration will be informed about the yatra and its course in advance, he said. The rally is scheduled to cover at least 150 km each in 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal.

“Our objective is to reach out to the masses and make them aware of the lawlessness prevailing across the state,” added Ghosh.

TMC leader Ajit Maity, however, described this exercise as a “gimmick”. “Those who are preachers of Nathuram Godse are now taking out a rally based on Gandhi’s ideals. This is the biggest joke of the decade. This is nothing but a gimmick. BJP is trying to fool the masses. We all saw what happened in Jiaganj. The school teacher was killed by his friend, but the BJP politicised the murder. This is the true face of the BJP,” he said.

State Congress president Somen Mitra too ridiculed the BJP. “The two most undemocratic and communal political parties — the TMC and the BJP are now engaged in a fight to carry out the legacy of Gandhiji. This is really amusing,” he said.