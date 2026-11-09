Kolkata air worsens as firecracker ban violated till 2 am on Diwali night

Written by Sharanyo Basu

Kolkata’s air quality plummeted to hazardous levels on Diwali and Kali Puja night, hitting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 623 at 11 pm on Sunday, according to aqi.com, an online monitoring system that follows US standards. At the same time, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which follows Indian standards, recorded a moderate average citywide AQI of 154, with Jadavpur hitting 176.

CPCB data showed a steady decline through the night, bringing the citywide average to 173 by 4 am on Monday. By Sunday, Jadavpur’s AQI reached 207, falling into the ‘poor’ category, while Ballygunge recorded 184, Fort William recorded 180, Bidhannagar recorded 170, Victoria recorded 138, and Rabindra Sarobar registered 119, all in the ‘moderate’ category.

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Residents reported widespread violations of firecracker restrictions, with banned crackers heard across several neighbourhoods throughout the night into the early morning hours. Tollygunge MLA Papia Adhikari had earlier claimed that bursting firecrackers would cure several diseases.

However, numerous citizens took to social media to complain about noise and rising pollution. Sonarpur Dakshin MLA Roopa Ganguly posted a now-deleted message tagging Kolkata police for help, asking when the noise would stop so she could sleep. Radio jockey Agnijit Sen, known as Mirchi Agni, posted on X that firecrackers, likely including chocolate bombs, had been going off near his Jadavpur home from 6 pm until nearly 1.45 am.

Agnimitra Paul, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, confirmed that loud, illegal firecrackers were set off until 2 am, noting that she experienced the disturbance firsthand as a South Kolkata resident. Accompanied by administrative officers and police personnel from Rabindra Sarobar and Ballygunge police stations, Paul took to the streets to assess the situation.

She urged citizens to be more aware, warned of strict legal provisions the government could invoke, and called for public cooperation so one person’s celebration does not cause trouble for others.

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Arrests, seizures

Meanwhile, Kolkata police arrested 205 people for discharging fireworks and 387 for disorderly conduct, while seizing nearly 240 kg of fireworks on Sunday. The state government had previously mandated that only green firecrackers could be burst on Sunday between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Authorities advised residents to buy certified green crackers that adhere to a 125-decibel sound cap and a 90-decibel light limit. The regulations strictly banned fireworks within 100-meter silent zones around hospitals, nursing homes, courts, and educational institutions, and required a license from the Fire and Emergency Services Department to use sky lanterns.

Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.