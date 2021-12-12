Kolkata: Another Covid sample to be sent for strain test

The state government would send a Covid-19 positive report of a person for genome sequencing on Monday, an official said on Saturday. The person tested positive for Covid at the Petrapole border and was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital in Kolkata with mild symptoms.

Earlier, a few samples were sent for the strain test amid the new Covid variant, omicron, scare.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 610 new Covid cases and 10 deaths attributed to the virus, taking the total caseload to 16,23,608 and the toll to 19,594. It has 7,562 active cases.

As many as 612 Covid patients recovered.