Kolkata and North 24 Parganas drive recovery surge

Keeping with the trend, most of the cases (56 per cent) were reported from the South Bengal epicentre comprising Kolkata, its three adjoining districts, and Hooghly. (Representational image)

As West Bengal’s recovery rate continued its upward trajectory on Thursday, rising to 84.03 per cent after 3,335 patients were released in 24 hours, data showed that Kolkata and North 24 Parganas are driving it.

As a result of the surge in recoveries, active cases have declined for 11 straight days, and are down to 24,039. Of the 36,241 patients discharged in this period, over a third were from the capital city and the district to its north.

On Thursday, the state reported 2,984 new cases, which pushed up the case count to 1,71,681. There were also 55 deaths, which took the toll to 3,394.

Keeping with the trend, most of the cases (56 per cent) were reported from the South Bengal epicentre comprising Kolkata, its three adjoining districts, and Hooghly. These five districts also recorded 41 fatalities. The rest occurred in Purba Medinipur (three), Purulia and Nadia (two each), and Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, record 45,291 tests were conducted in 24 hours. The test positivity rate declined to 8.5 per cent.

