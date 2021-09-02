Kolkata: Amid protests, VBU moves HC seeking order to lift gherao of V-C

Amid the ongoing student protests at Visva-Bharati University in demand for rustication order issued against three students accused of ‘disorderly conduct’, the authorities on Wednesday filed a writ petition before the Calcutta High Court alleging inaction of the police administration in direct violation of an order issued by the state government.

According to sources, additionally, the varsity authorities will also seek the court’s intervention in normalising the situation on campus.

Varsity sources said the petition, filed on behalf of Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, would seek a direction from the high court to quell the ongoing protests and restore normality to the campus through the deployment of police personnel.

Multiple allegations have been raised by the varsity authorities against the protesting students, including the locking of the front gate to the central office and trying to enter the VC’s residence by climbing over the gate.

The 38-page petition further states that though the authorities got in touch with the police and sought help, none arrived. Claiming that there’s no point contacting the Birbhum SP for help, the authorities have urged that all attempts be made to restore order to the campus at

the earliest.

On Wednesday morning, the VC wrote a letter to the varsity’s ‘Acharya’ (Chancellor), Prime Minister Narendra Modi “seeking release” from the siege. Over the past three days, Chakraborty has claimed that he is under house arrest and neither him nor his family members were able to avail. necessary food and drinking water.

The VC briefed the PM on the sequence of events through the emailed letter on Wednesday, urging his intervention in ensuring an end to the ‘siege’ at the earliest. He has also detailed the cause and nature of the prevailing unrest on campus.

A senior university official said, “We have learned from reliable sources that the vice-chancellor has sent an email to the university’s chancellor. The whole incident has been detailed in the letter. He has asked to be freed from the siege and has also sought the restoration of normalcy on campus.”

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the BJP, urged both the varsity authorities and agitating students to work towards resolving the situation.

The students had launched protests in the wake of the dismissal of the three students, seeking to know the reasons behind the same. They have stayed put outside the VC’s residence ever since.

While a section of the faculty has questioned the VC’s silence in the matter, there are questions as well on whether the VC, as the administrative head, can shirk his responsibility.

While the demonstration outside the VC’s official residence entered the fifth day on Wednesday, the agitating students claimed they had sent bread and milk to his place “on humanitarian grounds” following reports that Chakraborty was facing trouble procuring food due to the ongoing agitation.

The three students were expelled on August 23 for alleged disorderly conduct during a protest against the VC on January 9 this year. They had been placed under suspension earlier.

The ABVP issued a statement on the ongoing unrest on campus, urging both sides to take initiative to resolve the impasse in the interest of the university. It said the varsity administration must initiate the process of resuming academic activities as well as admission and start a dialogue with the protesting students in a bid to create an ambience for the same.