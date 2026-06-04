Kolkata Airport expands terminal space by 4,000 square metres to ease congestion

Kolkata Airport has expanded its terminal infrastructure by nearly 4,000 square metres, boosting annual passenger handling capacity to 28 million (Express photo).

In a major move to tackle peak-hour crowds and streamline travel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata has rolled out significant terminal expansions. The structural upgrades are designed to enhance passenger comfort, optimise operational speed, and increase the airport’s total capacity ahead of major terminal reconstruction projects, said officials.

Specifically, these infrastructure enhancements will collectively increase the airport’s passenger handling capacity from 26 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to a robust 28 MPPA.

“To achieve this, an additional area of 966 square metres has already been commissioned at the departure level of the existing terminal building,” said an airport official.