Kolkata Airport expands terminal space by 4,000 square metres to ease congestion

In a major move to tackle peak-hour crowds and streamline travel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata has rolled out significant terminal expansions. The structural upgrades are designed to enhance passenger comfort, optimise operational speed, and increase the airport’s total capacity ahead of major terminal reconstruction projects, said officials.
Specifically, these infrastructure enhancements will collectively increase the airport’s passenger handling capacity from 26 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to a robust 28 MPPA.
“To achieve this, an additional area of 966 square metres has already been commissioned at the departure level of the existing terminal building,” said an airport official.
Senior airport officials confirmed that the newly added space is explicitly aimed at reducing passenger congestion and increasing seating capacity in the domestic departure area as well as the swing gate zone, which serves both domestic and international passengers. “This particular facility has already been made operational for immediate passenger use,” said the official.
Furthermore, the international departure section of the terminal has been expanded by approximately 3,000 square metres. This expanded area will facilitate the re-routing of international passenger traffic, enabling the relocation of Immigration, Customs, and pre-embarkation security check (PESC) facilities. This restructuring is expected to significantly improve passenger flow and free up additional space within the international security hold area, with the extension set to become fully operational shortly.
Managing this space is critical as the airport heads into a busy seasonal stretch. With Hajj operations underway until June 19, a significant influx of travellers is expected. Immediately after Hajj, airport authorities will pivot to their next major infrastructure milestone: the demolition of the old, legacy domestic terminal to make way for future expansions of the modern footprint.
The immediate necessity of these upgrades is highlighted by the heavy daily traffic the airport handles. Over a three-day snapshot in early June, the airport consistently managed heavy volumes. On June 3, the domestic sector saw 155 arriving flights carrying 25,096 passengers and 149 departing flights with 25,901 passengers, while the international sector handled 20 arrivals (3,132 passengers) and 22 departures (3,736 passengers).
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The previous day, June 2, recorded 145 domestic arrivals (22,964 passengers) and 149 departures (25,451 passengers), alongside 22 international arrivals (2,938 passengers) and 22 departures (3,167 passengers). This followed a busy start to the month on June 1, which saw 152 domestic arrivals (24,464 passengers) and 152 departures (26,287 passengers), paired with 22 international arrivals (3,162 passengers) and 22 departures (3,520 passengers).
“With daily traffic regularly clearing 50,000 total passengers, these extra square meters and reorganised checkpoints arrive just in time to offer a much smoother, stress-free transit,” said an official.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More