Security concerns, runway limits: Kolkata airport’s century-old mosque temporarily closed

Authorities have suspended prayers suspended for the past four days at a 136-year-old mosque located inside the high-security zone of Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, after aviation security officials objected to civilian access across active aircraft taxiways and renewed calls to relocate the structure for airport expansion.

For nearly three decades, managing devotees at the Bankra mosque has required a rigorous, logistically heavy security operation. Between 10 and 25 local residents have been permitted to offer prayers five times a day till now, with attendance swelling to nearly 80 during Friday congregations.

Devotees would present their identity cards at Gate 8 along Jessore Road, undergo thorough screening by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and then be ferried by a designated airport shuttle bus directly across active aircraft taxiways to reach the mosque.

However, this practice recently drew sharp objections from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which issued a letter demanding an end to unrestricted civilian movement across highly sensitive airport zones.

North Dum Dum MLA Sourav Sikdar said, “While biometric data and special passes are mandatory to enter this high-security zone, members of the general public had been moving through it using just a standard identity card. Airport authorities rightly argued that even the Chief Minister cannot enter the aircraft apron area without clearance. Allowing the general public free access across active taxiways poses a severe, unsustainable security risk.”

Sikdar added that because the land belongs entirely to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the government has proposed an alternative plot of land outside the perimeter for relocation, though the mosque committee has resisted the move.

Political friction and appeals for peace

The sudden closure of Gate 8 has triggered sharp political reactions. Siddiqullah Chowdhury, president of the West Bengal State Jamiat e Ulama and President of the mosque committee, expressed strong dissatisfaction.

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“I have resided in this area for 40 years. Closing Gate 8 without any formal notice or detailed discussion is unfair,” Chowdhury told reporters Sunday.

“We are Indian citizens; we understand airport safety and logistics. We previously requested that the authorities provide their security concerns in writing so we could sit together and find a collaborative solution. I appeal to the public not to take to the streets or cause a ruckus. We are writing to the Governor and the airport management to reopen the gate for prayers and initiate a dialogue.”

“The BJP wants disturbance. We do not have any fight with RSS and the BJP. If they act forcefully, people will say that the Modi government or Suvendu’s government dismantled the mosque. It’s clear that if this happens, Muslims will react. I urge everyone not to create any disturbances and to maintain peace,” he added.

Responding to the objections, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Sunday that national security and the safety of the airport will always get absolute priority.

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“Outside of this, as CM, I will not say anything. If it were the former government, they would have threatened us, just as the Rejinagar man (referring to Humayun Kabir) used to, though he no longer does. The previous government would have threatened that they won solely on their votes,” said CM Adhikari.

“In terms of geopolitics and security, this airport’s location is critical given its proximity to Bangladesh and China. Unrestricted civilian access simply cannot be permitted inside a defence and transport hub of this nature,” he said.

CM Adhikari clarified that the move is strictly administrative, not religious. “We are not stopping anyone from practising their religion. They claimed that if the BJP comes to power, Muslims will be chased away and will not be allowed to offer namaz. Yet Bakri Eid was celebrated, and the Muharram procession was also held safely, with weapons left in homes,” he said.

“There is no problem; just abide by the law and stay away from illegal activities. Follow your own religion, but don’t spread it into others’ ears. Otherwise, there is no issue. However, one has to sing Vande Mataram; we are watching closely,” said Adhikari.

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Meanwhile, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya welcomed the decision, posting on X Sunday, “Kolkata is the gateway to Eastern India and a vital strategic hub. To elevate this airport to the standard of Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, modern infrastructure is essential. By directing the relocation of the mosque to a suitable alternative site, the government has prioritised development, security, and public interest.”

“We want a solution where religious rights remain intact while Kolkata gets a fully operational second runway, generating investments and thousands of jobs.”

Several local residents have frequented the mosque for decades. “We used to come here quietly with our identity cards just to pray,” said Sheikh Hussain, an elderly resident.

“We were never allowed to carry bags or external items. Our families have prayed here for generations. It is painful, but whatever the final lawful decision of the government is, we will have to follow it.”

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Technical constraints

The urgency resurfaced following recent parliamentary discussions and joint inspections by the AAI and North 24 Parganas district authorities.

The mosque stands approximately 150 metres inside the airport’s boundary wall and just 165 metres north of the secondary runway. According to AAI officials, its physical height and proximity impose severe operational limitations.

When aircraft approach the secondary runway from the north, the building blocks a standard descent profile. To clear the structure safely, pilots must use an 88-metre displaced threshold, which shortens the usable landing strip. While the remaining 2,832 metres are adequate for narrow-body aircraft like the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737, the reduced distance prevents wide-body international aircraft, such as the Boeing 787 or Airbus A330, from landing safely on this strip.

The limitations worsen when flights approach from the opposite direction, requiring a massive 488-metre landing gap due to visibility obstructions. Furthermore, the structure’s physical proximity makes it impossible to install advanced Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) on the secondary runway, rendering it unusable during low-visibility winter mornings when the primary runway is under maintenance.

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“When there is a tall physical obstruction right in front of a runway, planes cannot start their normal glide slope from the absolute beginning of the concrete,” a senior aviation official said. “Removing this obstruction would unlock the secondary runway’s maximum capacity, allowing seamless, dual-direction operations and opening Kolkata up to major long-haul international flights.”

Shilpa Gourisaria, District Magistrate of North 24 Parganas, said, “The land belongs to the AAI, and security parameters are governed strictly by the CISF and BCAS. While the district administration does not have a direct operational role, we have held multiple rounds of meetings and will provide full law-and-order assistance to ensure the process remains peaceful.”