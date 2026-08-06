Smuggling bid foiled: Man on scooter caught outside Kolkata airport with gold, gems

According to Kolkata police, the suspect had reportedly collected the jewellery consignment from someone inside the airport premises and was trying to deliver it to Kolkata's Burrabazar area.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataAug 6, 2026 04:23 PM IST
gold smugglingThe jewellery items seized from the suspect near the Kolkata airport area on Wednesday. (Express photo/special arrangement)
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A major smuggling attempt involving gold, silver, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds worth nearly Rs 1 crore was foiled near the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Wednesday, with the police recording the arrest of a Rajasthan native.

According to the police, the suspect, Ram Avatar Sharma, reportedly planned to smuggle the jewellery consignment out of the airport area on a scooter.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Sharma while he was about to leave Kolkata Airport with the consignment on a scooter. The consignment included approximately 400 grams of gold valued at around Rs 60 lakh and hundreds of grams of silver.

Also read | At Mumbai airport, sharp drop in gold smuggling cases, rise in narcotics seizures

Sharma had reportedly collected the jewellery consignment from someone inside the airport premises and was trying to deliver it to Kolkata’s Burrabazar area.

Sharma will be produced before the Barrackpore court on Thursday, said officers at Bidhannagar NSCBI Airport Police Station.

The police are seeking his custody to question him further and find others involved in the smuggling racket.

Also read | 54 arrests in 90 days: Thailand, Vietnam drug routes under scanner at Kolkata airport

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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