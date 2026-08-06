Smuggling bid foiled: Man on scooter caught outside Kolkata airport with gold, gems

The jewellery items seized from the suspect near the Kolkata airport area on Wednesday. (Express photo/special arrangement)

A major smuggling attempt involving gold, silver, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds worth nearly Rs 1 crore was foiled near the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Wednesday, with the police recording the arrest of a Rajasthan native.

According to the police, the suspect, Ram Avatar Sharma, reportedly planned to smuggle the jewellery consignment out of the airport area on a scooter.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Sharma while he was about to leave Kolkata Airport with the consignment on a scooter. The consignment included approximately 400 grams of gold valued at around Rs 60 lakh and hundreds of grams of silver.