Fire breaks out in ATC building of Kolkata Airport, no flight disruption

Three fire tenders brought the situation under control after a brief operation. (Express photo)

A fire broke out at the old Air Traffic Control (ATC) building at Kolkata airport on Tuesday, officials said, adding no one was injured and flight operations remained unaffected.

According to officials, the airport staff noticed the blaze on the third floor of the building, which quickly spread and engulfed a portion of the structure in dense black smoke. Three fire tenders brought the situation under control after a brief operation.

Fire officials suspect that short-circuiting from decorative fairy lights installed on the old ATC building for Independence Day celebrations triggered the blaze. According to airport and fire department sources, flight management operations are conducted from an adjacent structure connected to this eight-story building, raising concerns that a wider spread could have caused a major disruption.