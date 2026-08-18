Fire breaks out in ATC building of Kolkata Airport, no flight disruption

The airport staff noticed the blaze on the third floor of the building, which quickly spread and engulfed a portion of the structure in dense black smoke.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
1 min readKolkataAug 18, 2026 07:23 PM IST
kolkata airport fire, airport, kolkata,Three fire tenders brought the situation under control after a brief operation. (Express photo)
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A fire broke out at the old Air Traffic Control (ATC) building at Kolkata airport on Tuesday, officials said, adding no one was injured and flight operations remained unaffected.

According to officials, the airport staff noticed the blaze on the third floor of the building, which quickly spread and engulfed a portion of the structure in dense black smoke. Three fire tenders brought the situation under control after a brief operation.

Fire officials suspect that short-circuiting from decorative fairy lights installed on the old ATC building for Independence Day celebrations triggered the blaze. According to airport and fire department sources, flight management operations are conducted from an adjacent structure connected to this eight-story building, raising concerns that a wider spread could have caused a major disruption.

Airport authorities confirmed that no major damage occurred and stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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