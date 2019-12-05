Kolkata: AIMIM plans ‘mega’ Owaisi rally at Brigade next month

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (Express photo) AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (Express photo)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will address a mega rally in Kolkata in January next year, ahead of the civic polls in West Bengal, said a senior leader of the party.

However, the party is yet to seek permission from the state administration and police for the proposed rally.

“Our party chief has expressed his desire to address a rally in Kolkata. As per his wish, the party is planning to hold a mega rally in the second week of January at Brigade Parade Grounds. But we are yet to send applications for permission to the state authorities…. mainly to Kolkata Police. The application will be sent from our Hyderabad party office and not from here,” Imran Solanki, senior leader of the party, told The Indian Express.

Recently, AIMIM announced its plan to field its candidates in all the 294 Assembly seats in 2021 state polls. Last month, the party won the Assembly bypoll in Bihar’s Kishanganj, located on the border of West Bengal.

The focus on AIMIM was laid amid a public spat between TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Owaisi. Banerjee without taking any name had said some people were bringing money from Hyderabad and assuring people that they will fight for their cause. In reply, Owaisi said the Mamata Banerjee government should work for the empowerment of the minority communities instead of indulging in dole politics.

