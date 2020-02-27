Kolkata: Ahead of civic polls, Ward No. 11 gets 24×7 water supply

According to municipality sources, the initiative started from Ward No. 11, but will be extended to six-seven more slums in three to four months. (Representational Image) According to municipality sources, the initiative started from Ward No. 11, but will be extended to six-seven more slums in three to four months. (Representational Image)

Ahead of civic polls, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started supplying non-potable water to every household and community toilets in the slums of Ward No. 11 at Hatibagan area of Kolkata. Earlier, the houses had only drinking water supply, which was available for two hours each from 6 am, 12 pm and 4 pm. However, from February 20, the residents in the area get 24×7 supply of non-potable water.

The municipal elections are likely to be held in mid-April.

According to municipality sources, the initiative started from Ward No. 11, but will be extended to six-seven more slums in three to four months.

Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who had won Ward No. 11, said: “People from slum areas always suffer from severe water crisis. So, they have to store huge quantities of water for daily use. Now, they don’t have to store water, which will also help curb dengue and other diseases.”

An official from the Slum Development Department of KMC said, “In Kolkata municipal area, there are at least 3,000 slums. Ward No. 11 has nine slums. Water will be supplied for both domestic purposes as well as community toilets. At least 10,000 people will benefit through this project.”

A senior TMC leader said, “Our TMC-led board in the Corporation always gave extra importance to projects in the slum areas.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.