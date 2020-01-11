Kolkata: After HC nod, BJP takes out rally against ‘worsening law and order, rise in rape cases’

Bengal BJP took out a rally in the city on Friday against “worsening law-and-order situation” and “rise in incidents of rape” in the state. (Representational Image) Bengal BJP took out a rally in the city on Friday against “worsening law-and-order situation” and “rise in incidents of rape” in the state. (Representational Image)

After getting permission from the Calcutta High Court, the Bengal BJP took out a rally in the city on Friday against “worsening law-and-order situation” and “rise in incidents of rape” in the state.

The order, passed after 2 pm, allowed the BJP to hold the protest march between 3 pm and 4.30 pm, however not on its chosen route from Nandan area, the city’s cultural hub, to Hazra crossing near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence.

The rally, which was finally held in a one-kilometre area around Nandan, was led by West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president and party MP Locket Chatterjee.

“A 17-year-old girl was raped, brutally murdered and her body set on fire in South Dinajpur district recently. We wanted to hold a rally to protest the gruesome incident and worsening law-and-order situation in the state, but the police initially refused permission. So, we had to move the Calcutta High Court to get a permission for the rally,” Chatterjee said, also questioning the silence of the city’s eminent personalities over the incident.

“The Chief Minister often sends her party representatives when rape cases are reported in other states. Why is she silent now,” she asked.

The BJP had moved the HC, claiming that the police denied them permission to organise the rally from Nandan to Hazra crossing. Appearing for the state, Advocate General Kishore Datta told the court that the BJP’s rally on its suggested route would have clashed with rallies organised by other parties. After hearing both the parties, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya asked the saffron party to take the route suggested by the advocate general.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App