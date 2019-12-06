Kolkata: Actress harassed by youths while returning home at night, lodges complaint

The accused are yet to be arrested. (Representational) The accused are yet to be arrested. (Representational)

A film actress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against a group of unidentified youths for harassing her last night in Salt Lake area in the northern fringes of the city, police said.



In her complaint lodged at Bidhan Nagar (North) police station, the actress said she was harassed by a group of car-borne youths last night while returning home in Salt Lake.

The miscreants followed her in their car from Ultadanga crossing, she said, adding they later overtook her car.

She said the youths sitting inside the car made vulgar comments and inappropriate gestures at her her, while overtaking her car, the police said.

At this the actress took down pictures of the car and noted its registration number and lodged her complaint with the police on Thursday morning.

The Bidhannagar police commissionarate said it has lodged a case and is probing it.

