Kolkata: 29 injured in road accident

Sources said the driver of the vehicle apparently lost control over the and hit the divider. The vehicle was seized and taken to Beniapukur police station.

At least 29 persons were injured in an accident on AJC Bose flyover in Kolkata on Wednesday. All the injured persons were taken to Chittaranjan National Medical College and hospital and seven were admitted. According to sources, 14 women are among the injured. They are now at Chittaranjan National Medical College and Hospital.

According to sources, a Tata 407 carrying 29 passengers turned sideways on the flyover. Sources said the driver of the vehicle apparently lost control over the and hit the divider. The vehicle was seized and taken to Beniapukur police station.

“We had gone to Babughat as my elder sister had died. We all were returning after her cremation when the accident occurred,” said a woman passenger who suffered minor injuries. Traffic movements on the flyover toward Victoria South Gate were affected for about half an hour.

“Due to an accident on AJC Bose Flyover near Bangladesh High Commission, traffic is suspended on AJC Bose Flyover towards 7 Point from Victoria South Gate,” said DC Traffic Rupesh Kumar.

Around 30 minutes later the traffic movement were brought back to normal .Traffic resumed on AJC Bose Road Flyover towards 7 Point from Victoria South Gate, said the officer.

Some of those who have been injured are Samir Mahali (12), Rina Mahali (30), Sintu Mahali (24), Swapna Mahali (45), Ranjit Roy (42) and Sasthi Mahali (32).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.