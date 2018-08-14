Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee issues notice against Amit Shah

Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee. Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee.

Two days after BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in the heart of Kolkata, Diamond Harbour MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to him alleging defamation.

At the rally, the notice claims, many “false” and “defamatory” statements were made and asked Shah to apologise within 72 hours.

“In the course of your speech you made various allegations against my client with veiled references to the ‘bhatija’ of the chief minister,” reads the notice signed by Abhishek’s lawyer Sanjay Basu. It refers to Shah’s statement namely: “.Narada, Sharada, Rose Valley and Syndicate’s corruption. Nephew’s corruption. A series of corruptions has been launched by Mamata Banerjee..” and “.We have given money for the residents of the villages of Bengal. Has the money reached your village? Where did it go? Modiji has sent it. Where did the Rs 3,59,000 crores go? This has been gifted to the nephew and the syndicate. This has been gifted to corruption by the Trinamool Congress.”

“The statements made by you are understood to mean that my client being the nephew of the Chief Minister is a corrupt politician… My client vehemently denies all these allegations,” the notice states.

“If Amit Shah does not issue an apology, we will be approaching an appropriate legal forum,” Basu told The Indian Express.

This is not the first time that Banerjee has sent defamation notices to BJP leaders – he had moved the Alipore court earlier against BJP leader Mukul Roy and union minister of state Babul Supriyo alleging defamation against him and demanding apologies. On both occasions, the Alipore court had issued gag orders against Roy and Supriyo.

