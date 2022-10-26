Kolkata: 948 held for burning banned crackers, disorderly behaviour

Kolkata Police have arrested as many as 948 people for allegedly bursting banned crackers and disorderly conduct in the city and neighbouring areas on Diwali Monday and claimed to have seized 1,027 kilograms of banned crackers.

“A total of 948 people have been arrested during raids throughout Diwali night,” said a senior police officer.

The police officer said out of the total 948 people, 480 were arrested for burning banned crackers, while 468 were arrested for disorderly conduct.

The traffic police, meanwhile, fined 325 violators — 87 for not wearing a helmet, 84 for rash driving, 76 for drunken driving, etc.

Besides, police also seized 111.8 litres of illicit liquor on Diwali night.

Till 8 pm on Monday, only 77 people were arrested and 174.45 kilograms of banned fireworks were seized, police said.

“A total of 480 were arrested for burning banned crackers and nearly 325 were prosecuted by the traffic department,” a senior Kolkata police officer said.

Sleuths of the Kolkata Police said that they carried out random checks of vehicles to prevent the smuggling of illicit liquor and banned crackers.

The Calcutta High Court had directed that no fireworks other than green crackers bearing QR codes would be allowed this festive season. The court also directed that representatives of the state pollution control board (PCB) and police personnel would inspect firecrackers and seize banned firecrackers.