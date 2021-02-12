Kolkata: 7 detained for extortion, three held for Rs 11-lakh fraud, says Police Bidhannagar

In another case in Bidhannagar, three men have been arrested for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of activating his SIM card. (Representational Image)

Seven people were detained for allegedly trying to extort money from a truck owner carrying cattle by impersonating crime bureau officers in Bidhannagar on Thursday.

“During a naka checking near Akankha More under the Eco Park Police station limits, seven persons, who are from Bongaon, were detained for identifying themselves as officers of fictitious crime investigation bureau,” said a police officer. They were travelling in an SUV and seized 15 head of cattle from the truck. According to the Bidhannagar police, one of the accused was wearing the police uniform. “The truck owner submitted a valid purchase challan,” said the officer.

In another case in Bidhannagar, three men have been arrested for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of activating his SIM card.

The accused have been identified as Santanu Pradhan alias Babu (28), Sougata Barapanda (29) and Naba Kumar Patra (29) — residents of of East Medinipur’s Egra.

The case against them was registered on January 18 under IPC sections 420 (cheating and fraud) and 406 (criminal breach of trust).

Barapanda and Patra are distributors of a mobile service provider while Pradhan is a salesman.

The complaint was filed by Manav Mehra of Salt Lake. As per the complaint, his father received a call claiming that his SIM card would be blocked if he did not follow the instruction. The caller sent a link to the victim’s mobile, asked him to click on it and share the OTP, read the complaint.

Following this, the father received multiple messages saying a total of Rs 11 lakh had been debited from his bank account.

The main accused, Asif Khan (25) of West Burdwan, was arrested on January 25. Based on his statement, the police said the accused had activated a huge number of SIM cards by using fake Aadhar cards. “The accused activated a huge number of SIM cards using their own photographs on different Aadhar cards… Two master SIM cards, two e-top-up SIM cards, four mobile phones and two Aadhar cards were seized from their possession,” said an officer from East Bidhannagar police.