Kolkata: 7 dead in fire at Strand Road Eastern Railway building

The fire broke out on the 13th floor of an Eastern Railway building in Kolkata’s Strand Road. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

At least seven persons were feared dead after a major fire broke out on the 13th floor of an Eastern Railway building in Kolkata’s Strand Road. According to sources, three fire officials, one railway staff and one police personnel are trapped inside the building.

“We could only reach up to the sixth floor, after which nothing was visible. Though the fire has been brought controlled, a rescue team has gone inside and search and rescue operation is on. Ascertaining the actual number of deaths and injuries will only be possible once the rescue team comes out,” said Firhad Hakim, administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and State Minister.

The fire was reported around 6:10 pm. (Express photo: Partha Paul) The fire was reported around 6:10 pm. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Commissioner of Police Soumen Mitra, Fire Minister Sujit Bose, Joint CP (crime) Murlidhar and other senior police personnel and officials are at the spot.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot initially. To help with the operations, Officer-in-charge of Hare Street police station with additional force, a High Radio Flying Squad and the Kolkata Police’s Disaster Management Team are on the spot. Police control room vans have been diverted to the area.

Traffic from Babughat to Howrah has been massively affected. The incident took place around 6:10 pm. Fire officials said that hydraulic ladders and skylifts were used to control the fire. Most of the floors were evacuated timely with the help of police and fire officials.

Fire officials said that hydraulic ladders and skylifts were used to control the fire. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Fire officials said that hydraulic ladders and skylifts were used to control the fire. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Meanwhile, Eastern Railways has initiated an enquiry.

“Eastern railway will do a top-level enquiry under the leadership of Chief Safety officer,” said Kamal Deo Das, Chief Public Relations officer of Eastern Railways.