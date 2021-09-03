Kolkata: 695 fresh Covid cases, 13 more deaths in a day

Kolkata on Thursday reported 695 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) and 38 recoveries in the past 24 hours, according to a government health bulletin.

A total of 13 people died in past 24 hours due to the infection, taking the total toll to 18,472, the bulletin further showed.

At present, the city has 8734 active cases out of which 7473 are in home isolation and 238 are in safe homes.

In the past 24 hours, Nadia recorded the most number of deaths at five, followed by three in North 24 Parganas and one each in Darjeeling, Dakshin Dinajpur, Howrah and Kolkata. As many as 4,87968 have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours. So far, 4,15,47,233 people have been vaccinated in Bengal. On Thursday 40270 samples were tested in Bengal. Total 1,70,79,421samples have been tested till date.

The positivity rate stands at 1.73 per cent while fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 749 persons have been discharged.